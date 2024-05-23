Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock on the Rise Today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹44.3 and closed at ₹44.03. The high for the day was ₹46.23 and the low was ₹43.15. The market capitalization was ₹62563.92 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹8.52. The BSE volume for the day was 6203277 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹46.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹43.85 and ₹47.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹43.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 47.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 2.59% today, reaching ₹47.15. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have surged by 386.77% to ₹47.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.0%
|3 Months
|0.58%
|6 Months
|23.16%
|YTD
|20.42%
|1 Year
|386.77%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|47.15
|Support 1
|43.85
|Resistance 2
|48.35
|Support 2
|41.75
|Resistance 3
|50.45
|Support 3
|40.55
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 6.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 177.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 80 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹46.23 & ₹43.15 yesterday to end at ₹44.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend