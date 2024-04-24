Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 24 Apr 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 41.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.78 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 40.95 and closed slightly lower at 40.87 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 42.08, while the low was 40.52. The market capitalization stands at 56,901.04 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon is 50.72, and the 52-week low is 7.91. The BSE trading volume for Suzlon was 8,358,967 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.78, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹41.8

Suzlon share price is at 41.78 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 40.73 and 42.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 40.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at 41.81. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 426.42% to 41.81. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 26.06% rise to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.7%
3 Months-2.94%
6 Months31.6%
YTD9.55%
1 Year426.42%
24 Apr 2024, 08:48 AM IST Suzlon share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.28Support 140.73
Resistance 242.97Support 239.87
Resistance 343.83Support 339.18
24 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy3322
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
24 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 76356473 as compared to the 20 day avg of 40301233

The trading volume yesterday was 89.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62.00 mn & BSE volume was 14.00 mn.

24 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 42.08 & 40.52 yesterday to end at 40.87. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

