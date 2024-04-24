Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹40.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹40.87 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹42.08, while the low was ₹40.52. The market capitalization stands at ₹56,901.04 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon is ₹50.72, and the 52-week low is ₹7.91. The BSE trading volume for Suzlon was 8,358,967 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.78 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹40.73 and ₹42.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹40.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at ₹41.81. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 426.42% to ₹41.81. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 26.06% rise to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.7%
|3 Months
|-2.94%
|6 Months
|31.6%
|YTD
|9.55%
|1 Year
|426.42%
The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.28
|Support 1
|40.73
|Resistance 2
|42.97
|Support 2
|39.87
|Resistance 3
|43.83
|Support 3
|39.18
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 89.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62.00 mn & BSE volume was 14.00 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹42.08 & ₹40.52 yesterday to end at ₹40.87. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
