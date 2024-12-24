Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹65.09 and closed at ₹64.17, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹65.09 and a low of ₹63.31 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹87,154.64 crore, Suzlon's shares traded a total volume of 3,920,099 on the BSE. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹86.04, while the 52-week low is ₹33.83.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|64.97
|Support 1
|63.09
|Resistance 2
|66.01
|Support 2
|62.25
|Resistance 3
|66.85
|Support 3
|61.21
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 25.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹65.09 & ₹63.31 yesterday to end at ₹63.87. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.