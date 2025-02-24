Explore
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 24 Feb 2025, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 54.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.30 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 55.07 and closed slightly lower at 54.85. The stock reached a high of 56.28 and a low of 54.33 during the day. With a market capitalization of 75,471.11 crore, Suzlon's performance reflects a challenging market environment, considering its 52-week high of 86.04 and low of 35.49. The BSE recorded a volume of 4,923,967 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 09:17:11 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The price of Suzlon shares has decreased by 2.71%, currently trading at 53.80. Over the past year, however, Suzlon's share price has increased by 23.15%, reaching 53.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,795.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.88%
3 Months-11.13%
6 Months-30.02%
YTD-11.33%
1 Year23.15%
24 Feb 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 156.31Support 154.31
Resistance 257.31Support 253.31
Resistance 358.31Support 352.31
24 Feb 2025, 08:32:12 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 26.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4332
    Buy2211
    Hold1122
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Feb 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 61 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 56234 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

24 Feb 2025, 08:01:35 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹54.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 56.28 & 54.33 yesterday to end at 55.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

