Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹55.07 and closed slightly lower at ₹54.85. The stock reached a high of ₹56.28 and a low of ₹54.33 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹75,471.11 crore, Suzlon's performance reflects a challenging market environment, considering its 52-week high of ₹86.04 and low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a volume of 4,923,967 shares traded.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The price of Suzlon shares has decreased by 2.71%, currently trading at ₹53.80. Over the past year, however, Suzlon's share price has increased by 23.15%, reaching ₹53.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,795.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.88%
|3 Months
|-11.13%
|6 Months
|-30.02%
|YTD
|-11.33%
|1 Year
|23.15%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.31
|Support 1
|54.31
|Resistance 2
|57.31
|Support 2
|53.31
|Resistance 3
|58.31
|Support 3
|52.31
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 26.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹56.28 & ₹54.33 yesterday to end at ₹55.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.