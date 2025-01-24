Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's shares opened at ₹55.17 and closed slightly lower at ₹55.15. The stock reached a high of ₹56.61 and a low of ₹54.21, indicating some volatility during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹74,122.38 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹86.04 and above its 52-week low of ₹35.49. The BSE volume recorded was 5,161,131 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.87
|Support 1
|53.48
|Resistance 2
|57.45
|Support 2
|52.67
|Resistance 3
|58.26
|Support 3
|51.09
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹78.0, 43.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹56.61 & ₹54.21 yesterday to end at ₹54.32. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend