Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day traded between a high of ₹57.82 and a low of ₹53.96. The open price was ₹57.37 and the close price was ₹55.07. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,830.12 crore. The 52-week high was ₹56.45 and the low was ₹17.43. The BSE volume for the day was 23,037,465 shares.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 0.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 361.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 281 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹57.82 & ₹53.96 yesterday to end at ₹57.82. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend