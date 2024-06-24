Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 4.36 %. The stock closed at 53.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.35 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was 54.71 at open and 53.04 at close. The high for the day was 55.69, and the low was 54.71. The market capitalization was 75,462.59 crore. The 52-week high was 53.04, and the low was 13.28. The trading volume on the BSE was 10,779,855 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:03 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was 54.16 and the high price was 55.69.

24 Jun 2024, 12:50 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 34.49% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Suzlon until 12 PM has increased by 34.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 54.89, up by 3.49%. The volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 55.41 and 55.18 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 55.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 55.41.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 155.41Support 154.92
Resistance 255.72Support 254.74
Resistance 355.9Support 354.43
24 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days50.38
10 Days49.75
20 Days48.03
50 Days43.96
100 Days43.43
300 Days38.48
24 Jun 2024, 12:11 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹53.04 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 55.69 & 54.71 yesterday to end at 53.04. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

