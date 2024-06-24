Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was ₹54.71 at open and ₹53.04 at close. The high for the day was ₹55.69, and the low was ₹54.71. The market capitalization was ₹75,462.59 crore. The 52-week high was ₹53.04, and the low was ₹13.28. The trading volume on the BSE was 10,779,855 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was ₹54.16 and the high price was ₹55.69.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Suzlon until 12 PM has increased by 34.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹54.89, up by 3.49%. The volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 55.41 and 55.18 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 55.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 55.41.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.41
|Support 1
|54.92
|Resistance 2
|55.72
|Support 2
|54.74
|Resistance 3
|55.9
|Support 3
|54.43
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|50.38
|10 Days
|49.75
|20 Days
|48.03
|50 Days
|43.96
|100 Days
|43.43
|300 Days
|38.48
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.69 & ₹54.71 yesterday to end at ₹53.04. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend