Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Surge in Positive Trading Day

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened and closed at ₹58.38, maintaining stability throughout the day. The stock reached a high of ₹58.65 and a low of ₹55.90, reflecting some volatility. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹77,095.17 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.80, with a trading volume of 6,252,488 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 58.2 & a low of 57.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.34
|Support 1
|57.34
|Resistance 2
|58.77
|Support 2
|56.77
|Resistance 3
|59.34
|Support 3
|56.34
Suzlon Live Updates:
SUZLON ENERGY
SUZLON ENERGY
Suzlon Live Updates: Stock Peers
Suzlon Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price increased by 2.05%, reaching ₹57.65, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Thermax is experiencing a decline, other companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, and Blue Star are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|57.65
|1.16
|2.05
|86.04
|35.8
|78678.29
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|213.9
|2.1
|0.99
|335.4
|176.0
|74481.34
|Voltas
|1445.25
|15.55
|1.09
|1946.2
|1032.8
|47821.11
|Blue Star
|2214.3
|70.9
|3.31
|2419.95
|1222.0
|45529.28
|Thermax
|3487.15
|-11.5
|-0.33
|5835.0
|2949.45
|41551.59
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹57.56, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹56.49
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹57.56 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹55.58 and ₹58.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹55.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 58.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 2.46%, currently trading at ₹57.88. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 51.47%, reaching ₹57.88. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, standing at 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.52%
|3 Months
|-10.6%
|6 Months
|-32.29%
|YTD
|-9.19%
|1 Year
|51.47%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.33
|Support 1
|55.58
|Resistance 2
|59.86
|Support 2
|54.36
|Resistance 3
|61.08
|Support 3
|52.83
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 23.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 110 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 70861 k
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 104 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹58.38 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹58.65 & ₹55.90 yesterday to end at ₹56.49. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.