Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Mar 24 2025 10:31:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.50 0.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 705.50 0.38%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 407.15 0.33%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,290.20 1.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 749.20 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Surge in Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Surge in Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 56.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.56 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened and closed at 58.38, maintaining stability throughout the day. The stock reached a high of 58.65 and a low of 55.90, reflecting some volatility. The company's market capitalization stood at 77,095.17 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.80, with a trading volume of 6,252,488 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:33:34 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 58.2 & a low of 57.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.34Support 157.34
Resistance 258.77Support 256.77
Resistance 359.34Support 356.34
24 Mar 2025, 10:10:34 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:55:07 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price increased by 2.05%, reaching 57.65, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Thermax is experiencing a decline, other companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, and Blue Star are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy57.651.162.0586.0435.878678.29
Bharat Heavy Electricals213.92.10.99335.4176.074481.34
Voltas1445.2515.551.091946.21032.847821.11
Blue Star2214.370.93.312419.951222.045529.28
Thermax3487.15-11.5-0.335835.02949.4541551.59
24 Mar 2025, 09:32:21 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹57.56, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹56.49

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 57.56 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 55.58 and 58.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 55.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 58.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:18:34 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 2.46%, currently trading at 57.88. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 51.47%, reaching 57.88. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, standing at 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.52%
3 Months-10.6%
6 Months-32.29%
YTD-9.19%
1 Year51.47%
24 Mar 2025, 08:46:05 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.33Support 155.58
Resistance 259.86Support 254.36
Resistance 361.08Support 352.83
24 Mar 2025, 08:30:00 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 23.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4442
    Buy2221
    Hold1112
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:19:10 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 110 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 70861 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 104 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

24 Mar 2025, 08:01:57 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹58.38 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 58.65 & 55.90 yesterday to end at 56.49. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue