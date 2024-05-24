Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was ₹46.23 at open and ₹45.96 at close. The high for the day was ₹48.25, and the low was ₹45.7. The market capitalization was ₹65,681.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72, and the 52-week low was ₹8.52. The BSE volume for the day was 5,450,248 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|49.17
|Support 1
|46.57
|Resistance 2
|50.03
|Support 2
|44.83
|Resistance 3
|51.77
|Support 3
|43.97
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 1.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 178.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 90 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹48.25 & ₹45.7 yesterday to end at ₹45.96. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend