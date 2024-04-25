Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Suzlon stock price went up today, 25 Apr 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 41.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.85 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of 41.81, a close price of 41.8, a high of 42.5, and a low of 41.42. The market capitalization stood at 56,969.1 crore. The 52-week high was 50.72 and the low was 7.91. The BSE volume recorded was 2,418,123 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Suzlon share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.42Support 141.37
Resistance 242.98Support 240.88
Resistance 343.47Support 340.32
25 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 17.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3322
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
25 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39619 k

The trading volume yesterday was 7.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

25 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 42.5 & 41.42 yesterday to end at 41.8.the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

