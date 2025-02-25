Explore
Tue Feb 25 2025 09:32:29
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 54.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.75 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 54.70 and closed at 55.30, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 54.70 and a low of 53.46 during the day. With a market capitalization of 74,133.65 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.49. The BSE volume for the day was 5,908,399 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:52:48 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon's share price increased by 0.79% today, reaching 54.75, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like Blue Star and Thermax are experiencing declines, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals and Voltas are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved slightly, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy54.750.430.7986.0435.4974720.49
Bharat Heavy Electricals191.80.450.24335.4183.366785.98
Voltas1280.73.70.291946.21024.542376.41
Blue Star1866.2-11.0-0.592419.951222.038371.83
Thermax3226.8-58.6-1.785835.02949.4538449.36
25 Feb 2025, 09:34:17 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹54.75, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹54.32

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 54.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 53.78 and 55.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 53.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 55.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:15:51 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.88%, currently trading at 54.80. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have risen by 20.91% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.58%
3 Months-9.06%
6 Months-28.94%
YTD-12.75%
1 Year20.91%
25 Feb 2025, 08:48:42 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 155.03Support 153.78
Resistance 255.49Support 252.99
Resistance 356.28Support 352.53
25 Feb 2025, 08:32:42 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 28.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4332
    Buy2211
    Hold1122
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 53789 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

25 Feb 2025, 08:04:24 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹55.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 54.70 & 53.46 yesterday to end at 54.32. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

