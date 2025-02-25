Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹54.70 and closed at ₹55.30, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹54.70 and a low of ₹53.46 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹74,133.65 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE volume for the day was 5,908,399 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon's share price increased by 0.79% today, reaching ₹54.75, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like Blue Star and Thermax are experiencing declines, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals and Voltas are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved slightly, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|54.75
|0.43
|0.79
|86.04
|35.49
|74720.49
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|191.8
|0.45
|0.24
|335.4
|183.3
|66785.98
|Voltas
|1280.7
|3.7
|0.29
|1946.2
|1024.5
|42376.41
|Blue Star
|1866.2
|-11.0
|-0.59
|2419.95
|1222.0
|38371.83
|Thermax
|3226.8
|-58.6
|-1.78
|5835.0
|2949.45
|38449.36
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹54.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹53.78 and ₹55.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹53.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 55.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.88%, currently trading at ₹54.80. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have risen by 20.91% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.58%
|3 Months
|-9.06%
|6 Months
|-28.94%
|YTD
|-12.75%
|1 Year
|20.91%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.03
|Support 1
|53.78
|Resistance 2
|55.49
|Support 2
|52.99
|Resistance 3
|56.28
|Support 3
|52.53
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 28.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹54.70 & ₹53.46 yesterday to end at ₹54.32. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.