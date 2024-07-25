Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 57.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.71 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock saw a decrease in value on the last trading day, with an open price of 60 and a close price of 57.82. The high for the day was 60.71, while the low was 59.58. The market capitalization stood at 82,778.5 crore. The 52-week high was 57.82 and the low was 17.43. The BSE volume recorded 4,446,755 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.08Support 159.99
Resistance 261.45Support 259.27
Resistance 362.17Support 358.9
25 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 58.0, 4.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 53.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy2220
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
25 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 95 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 67115 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 90 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

25 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹57.82 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 60.71 & 59.58 yesterday to end at 60.71. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

