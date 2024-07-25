Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock saw a decrease in value on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹60 and a close price of ₹57.82. The high for the day was ₹60.71, while the low was ₹59.58. The market capitalization stood at ₹82,778.5 crore. The 52-week high was ₹57.82 and the low was ₹17.43. The BSE volume recorded 4,446,755 shares traded.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.08
|Support 1
|59.99
|Resistance 2
|61.45
|Support 2
|59.27
|Resistance 3
|62.17
|Support 3
|58.9
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 4.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 90 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹60.71 & ₹59.58 yesterday to end at ₹60.71. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend