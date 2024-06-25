Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 3.15 %. The stock closed at 53.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.71 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at 54.71 and closed at 53.04 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 55.69, and the low was 54.16. The market capitalization stood at 74,590.04 crore. The 52-week high was 53.04, the 52-week low was 13.28, and the BSE volume was 14,374,435 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 163 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 79173 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 106.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 149 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.

25 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹53.04 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 55.69 & 54.16 yesterday to end at 53.04. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

