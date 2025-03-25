Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹57.66 and closed at ₹56.49, experiencing a high of ₹58.36 and a low of ₹57.06. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹79,046.78 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon reached a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,589,959 shares for the day, indicating notable market activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 58 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹58.36 & ₹57.06 yesterday to end at ₹57.92. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.