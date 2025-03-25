Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 56.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.92 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 57.66 and closed at 56.49, experiencing a high of 58.36 and a low of 57.06. The company's market capitalization stood at 79,046.78 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon reached a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,589,959 shares for the day, indicating notable market activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 61 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 71722 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 58 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

25 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹56.49 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 58.36 & 57.06 yesterday to end at 57.92. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

