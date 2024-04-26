Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened and closed at ₹41.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹42.1, and the low was ₹41.16. The market capitalization stood at ₹57214.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72, and the 52-week low was ₹7.91. The BSE volume for the day was 3,344,358 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Suzlon share price has dropped by -0.07% and is currently trading at ₹42.00. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant increase of 414.02% to reach ₹42.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.43%
|3 Months
|-5.79%
|6 Months
|34.24%
|YTD
|10.34%
|1 Year
|414.02%
The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.45
|Support 1
|41.4
|Resistance 2
|42.9
|Support 2
|40.8
|Resistance 3
|43.5
|Support 3
|40.35
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 16.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 7.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹42.1 & ₹41.16 yesterday to end at ₹41.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!