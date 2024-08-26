Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES

01:33 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 78.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.09 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.