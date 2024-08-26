Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹79.4 and closed at ₹78.84. The stock reached a high of ₹79.8 and a low of ₹78.58. Suzlon's market capitalization stood at ₹108742.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹84.4 and ₹19.83, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 675,114 shares for the company.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 78.47 and 77.58 over the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 77.58 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 78.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|77.98
|Support 1
|77.54
|Resistance 2
|78.25
|Support 2
|77.37
|Resistance 3
|78.42
|Support 3
|77.1
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon Energy's stock experienced a low of ₹77.81 and peaked at ₹79.80, reflecting its trading range for the day.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, Suzlon's trading volume is down by 79.60% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹77.94, a decrease of 1.14%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to study trends alongside price. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 78.51 and 77.96 over the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 77.96 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 78.51.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.47
|Support 1
|77.58
|Resistance 2
|79.03
|Support 2
|77.25
|Resistance 3
|79.36
|Support 3
|76.69
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|79.08
|10 Days
|78.99
|20 Days
|73.53
|50 Days
|61.78
|100 Days
|51.97
|300 Days
|46.53
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹78.09 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹77.53 and ₹80.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹77.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 80.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, Suzlon's trading volume had decreased by 82.69% compared to the previous day, with the price at ₹78.51, down by 0.42%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 79.04 and 77.8 over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 77.8 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 79.04.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.51
|Support 1
|77.96
|Resistance 2
|78.81
|Support 2
|77.71
|Resistance 3
|79.06
|Support 3
|77.41
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at ₹78.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹77.53 and ₹80.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹77.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 80.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon's share price dropped by 1.01% today, trading at ₹78.04. Its peers showed mixed performance; Thermax also saw a decline, while Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, and Aia Engineering experienced gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.65% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|78.04
|-0.8
|-1.01
|84.4
|19.83
|106233.42
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|297.75
|1.6
|0.54
|335.4
|97.4
|103678.44
|Voltas
|1697.3
|7.2
|0.43
|1698.85
|800.85
|56161.07
|Thermax
|4435.15
|-45.65
|-1.02
|5835.0
|2500.0
|49948.99
|Aia Engineering
|4436.2
|12.7
|0.29
|4940.0
|3344.7
|41842.46
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 10.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, Suzlon's trading volume had decreased by 79.44% compared to the previous day, while the stock price was at ₹78.31, down by 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.8 & ₹78.58 yesterday to end at ₹79.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend