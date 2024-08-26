Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 01:33 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 78.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.09 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 79.4 and closed at 78.84. The stock reached a high of 79.8 and a low of 78.58. Suzlon's market capitalization stood at 108742.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were 84.4 and 19.83, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 675,114 shares for the company.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 78.47 and 77.58 over the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 77.58 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 78.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 177.98Support 177.54
Resistance 278.25Support 277.37
Resistance 378.42Support 377.1
26 Aug 2024, 01:01 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon Energy's stock experienced a low of 77.81 and peaked at 79.80, reflecting its trading range for the day.

26 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -79.60% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, Suzlon's trading volume is down by 79.60% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 77.94, a decrease of 1.14%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to study trends alongside price. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 78.51 and 77.96 over the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 77.96 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 78.51.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 178.47Support 177.58
Resistance 279.03Support 277.25
Resistance 379.36Support 376.69
26 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days79.08
10 Days78.99
20 Days73.53
50 Days61.78
100 Days51.97
300 Days46.53
26 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹78.09, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹78.84

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 78.09 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 77.53 and 80.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 77.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 80.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -82.69% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, Suzlon's trading volume had decreased by 82.69% compared to the previous day, with the price at 78.51, down by 0.42%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 79.04 and 77.8 over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 77.8 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 79.04.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 178.51Support 177.96
Resistance 278.81Support 277.71
Resistance 379.06Support 377.41
26 Aug 2024, 11:21 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹78.15, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹78.84

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at 78.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 77.53 and 80.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 77.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 80.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon's share price dropped by 1.01% today, trading at 78.04. Its peers showed mixed performance; Thermax also saw a decline, while Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, and Aia Engineering experienced gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.65% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy78.04-0.8-1.0184.419.83106233.42
Bharat Heavy Electricals297.751.60.54335.497.4103678.44
Voltas1697.37.20.431698.85800.8556161.07
Thermax4435.15-45.65-1.025835.02500.049948.99
Aia Engineering4436.212.70.294940.03344.741842.46
26 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 10.58% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 73.4

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy1110
    Hold2220
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Aug 2024, 10:48 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -79.44% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, Suzlon's trading volume had decreased by 79.44% compared to the previous day, while the stock price was at 78.31, down by 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

26 Aug 2024, 09:23 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹78.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 79.8 & 78.58 yesterday to end at 79.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.