Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹63.89 and closed slightly lower at ₹63.87. The stock reached a high of ₹65.34 and a low of ₹63.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹88,533.06 crore, the stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE volume recorded was 3,545,165 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 23.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹65.34 & ₹63.8 yesterday to end at ₹64.82. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.