Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock drops in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹62.79 and closed at ₹60.71 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹63.74, while the low was ₹60.82. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹83,801.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹60.71, and the low was ₹17.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 15,346,272 shares traded.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹61.21, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹61.46
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹61.21 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹59.92 and ₹62.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹59.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 62.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The price of Suzlon shares increased by 0.89% to ₹62.01 today. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant gain of 240.55%, reaching ₹62.01. In comparison, Nifty also rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.98%
|3 Months
|35.45%
|6 Months
|44.47%
|YTD
|60.92%
|1 Year
|240.55%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|62.87
|Support 1
|59.92
|Resistance 2
|64.78
|Support 2
|58.88
|Resistance 3
|65.82
|Support 3
|56.97
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.5, 4.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 185 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 73362 k
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 153.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 170 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.
