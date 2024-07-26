Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock drops in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock drops in trading today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 61.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.21 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at 62.79 and closed at 60.71 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 63.74, while the low was 60.82. The company's market capitalization stood at 83,801.13 crore. The 52-week high was 60.71, and the low was 17.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 15,346,272 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:32:52 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹61.21, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹61.46

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 61.21 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 59.92 and 62.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 59.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 62.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:18:31 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The price of Suzlon shares increased by 0.89% to 62.01 today. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant gain of 240.55%, reaching 62.01. In comparison, Nifty also rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.98%
3 Months35.45%
6 Months44.47%
YTD60.92%
1 Year240.55%
26 Jul 2024, 09:03:38 AM IST

Suzlon Energy shares jump 2%, surge over 16% in one month; what's driving the rally?

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/suzlon-energy-shares-jump-2-surge-over-16-in-one-month-whats-driving-the-rally-11721906675967.html

26 Jul 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 162.87Support 159.92
Resistance 264.78Support 258.88
Resistance 365.82Support 356.97
26 Jul 2024, 08:34:25 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 58.5, 4.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1220
    Hold1000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jul 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 185 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 73362 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 153.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 170 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.

26 Jul 2024, 08:03:47 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹60.71 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 63.74 & 60.82 yesterday to end at 61.46. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

