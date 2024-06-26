Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹55.21 and closed at ₹54.71 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹55.5 and the low was ₹53.31. The market capitalization stood at ₹73,103.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹55.69 and the 52-week low was ₹13.66. The BSE volume for the day was 10,624,913 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.0
|Support 1
|52.82
|Resistance 2
|56.34
|Support 2
|51.98
|Resistance 3
|57.18
|Support 3
|50.64
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 8.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 63 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.5 & ₹53.31 yesterday to end at ₹54.71. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend