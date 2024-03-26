Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Suzlon stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 37.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.35 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹37.29 and closed at ₹37.34. The stock's high for the day was ₹37.95, while the low was ₹36.55. Suzlon has a market capitalization of ₹50,812.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹50.72 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 2,789,679 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:02:31 AM IST
