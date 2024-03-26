Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 37.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.35 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 37.29 and closed at 37.34. The stock's high for the day was 37.95, while the low was 36.55. Suzlon has a market capitalization of 50,812.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 50.72 and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 2,789,679 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:02:31 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.34 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon's BSE volume was 2,789,679 shares with a closing price of 37.34.

