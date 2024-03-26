Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹37.29 and closed at ₹37.34. The stock's high for the day was ₹37.95, while the low was ₹36.55. Suzlon has a market capitalization of ₹50,812.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹50.72 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 2,789,679 shares traded.
26 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
