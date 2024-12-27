Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹64.91 and closed slightly lower at ₹64.82. The day's trading saw a high of ₹65.17 and a low of ₹63.90. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹88,533.06 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49, with a BSE trading volume of 1,342,976 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|65.04
|Support 1
|63.76
|Resistance 2
|65.74
|Support 2
|63.18
|Resistance 3
|66.32
|Support 3
|62.48
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 24.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1342 k.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹65.17 & ₹63.9 yesterday to end at ₹64.33. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.