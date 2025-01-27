Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon Energy opened at ₹54.99 and closed at ₹54.32, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹54.99 and a low of ₹52.13 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹71,706.68 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE volume for the day was 9,310,880 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹78.0, 48.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 64 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹54.99 & ₹52.13 yesterday to end at ₹52.56. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend