Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock on the rise: trading positively today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹53.69 and closed at ₹53.62 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹54.36, and the low was ₹52.30. The market capitalization stands at 71945.1 crore. The 52-week high was ₹55.69, and the 52-week low was ₹13.66. The BSE volume for the day was 8295101 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹53.58 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹51.93 and ₹54.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹51.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.35% and is currently trading at ₹53.48. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have seen a significant gain of 274.18% to reach ₹53.48. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.89%
|3 Months
|27.15%
|6 Months
|42.4%
|YTD
|38.12%
|1 Year
|274.18%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|54.0
|Support 1
|51.93
|Resistance 2
|55.22
|Support 2
|51.08
|Resistance 3
|56.07
|Support 3
|49.86
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 9.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹54.36 & ₹52.3 yesterday to end at ₹53.62. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend