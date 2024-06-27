Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock on the rise: trading positively today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 52.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.58 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at 53.69 and closed at 53.62 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 54.36, and the low was 52.30. The market capitalization stands at 71945.1 crore. The 52-week high was 55.69, and the 52-week low was 13.66. The BSE volume for the day was 8295101 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹53.58, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹52.77

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 53.58 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 51.93 and 54.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 51.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.35% and is currently trading at 53.48. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have seen a significant gain of 274.18% to reach 53.48. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.89%
3 Months27.15%
6 Months42.4%
YTD38.12%
1 Year274.18%
27 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 154.0Support 151.93
Resistance 255.22Support 251.08
Resistance 356.07Support 349.86
27 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 58.0, 9.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 53.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy2200
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
27 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 60 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 79937 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

27 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹53.62 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 54.36 & 52.3 yesterday to end at 53.62. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.