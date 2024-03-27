Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹38.78, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹37.09

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹37.45 and closed at ₹37.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹37.6 and the low was ₹36.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹37,361.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 4,471,121 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon closed today at ₹38.78, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹37.09
Today, Suzlon stock closed at ₹38.78, marking a 4.56% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹37.09. The net change was ₹1.69. Overall, Suzlon stock showed positive movement and gained value during the trading day.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|243.0
|3.3
|1.38
|271.9
|67.63
|84614.14
|Suzlon Energy
|38.78
|1.69
|4.56
|50.72
|6.96
|48370.63
|Thermax
|4185.45
|88.4
|2.16
|4143.3
|2154.6
|47134.39
|Aia Engineering
|3884.65
|84.05
|2.21
|4624.5
|2621.0
|36640.16
|Voltas
|1094.55
|-6.55
|-0.59
|1133.65
|745.0
|36216.99
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's today's low price was ₹37, and the high price reached was ₹38.94.
Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 6.95000 and a high of 50.60000. The stock has experienced significant fluctuations over the past year, with a wide range between its lowest and highest prices.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38.6, up 4.07% from yesterday's ₹37.09
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹38.6, showing a 4.07% increase. The net change is 1.51, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|244.45
|4.75
|1.98
|271.9
|67.63
|85119.04
|Suzlon Energy
|38.5
|1.41
|3.8
|50.72
|6.96
|48021.39
|Thermax
|4130.7
|33.65
|0.82
|4143.3
|2154.6
|46517.82
|Aia Engineering
|3870.3
|69.7
|1.83
|4624.5
|2621.0
|36504.81
|Voltas
|1099.5
|-1.6
|-0.15
|1133.65
|745.0
|36380.78
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.72, up 4.39% from yesterday's ₹37.09
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹38.72, with a 4.39% increase in value, reflecting a net change of 1.63. This indicates positive momentum in the stock's performance.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock reached a low of ₹37 and a high of ₹38.94 on the current day.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38.2, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹37.09
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹38.2, with a percent change of 2.99 and a net change of 1.11. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may want to keep an eye on Suzlon's performance in the market.
Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|37.31
|10 Days
|38.05
|20 Days
|40.42
|50 Days
|43.15
|100 Days
|40.77
|300 Days
|30.74
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock had a low of ₹37 and a high of ₹38.94 on the current day.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹37.09
The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹38, with a 2.45% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.91.
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|245.0
|5.3
|2.21
|271.9
|67.63
|85310.55
|Suzlon Energy
|37.95
|0.86
|2.32
|50.72
|6.96
|47335.37
|Thermax
|4099.2
|2.15
|0.05
|4143.3
|2154.6
|46163.08
|Aia Engineering
|3890.0
|89.4
|2.35
|4624.5
|2621.0
|36690.62
|Voltas
|1091.2
|-9.9
|-0.9
|1133.65
|745.0
|36106.14
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.25, up 3.13% from yesterday's ₹37.09
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹38.25, showing a 3.13% increase with a net change of 1.16. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated within a range of ₹37 to ₹38.94 on the current day.
Suzlon share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹38.69, up 4.31% from yesterday's ₹37.09
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹38.69, with a percent change of 4.31 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|245.8
|6.1
|2.54
|271.9
|67.63
|85589.12
|Suzlon Energy
|38.86
|1.77
|4.77
|50.72
|6.96
|48470.42
|Thermax
|4150.45
|53.4
|1.3
|4143.3
|2154.6
|46740.23
|Aia Engineering
|3896.45
|95.85
|2.52
|4624.5
|2621.0
|36751.46
|Voltas
|1093.5
|-7.6
|-0.69
|1133.65
|745.0
|36182.25
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was ₹37 and the high price was ₹38.3.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹37.87, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹37.09
The Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹37.87, with a 2.1% increase in price. The net change is 0.78, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Investors may view this as a sign of potential growth in the company's value.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|244.85
|5.15
|2.15
|271.9
|67.63
|85258.32
|Suzlon Energy
|37.41
|0.32
|0.86
|50.72
|6.96
|46661.82
|Thermax
|4142.25
|45.2
|1.1
|4143.3
|2154.6
|46647.89
|Aia Engineering
|3885.75
|85.15
|2.24
|4624.5
|2621.0
|36650.54
|Voltas
|1092.0
|-9.1
|-0.83
|1133.65
|745.0
|36132.61
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹37.32, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹37.09
The Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹37.32, which reflects a slight increase of 0.62% from the previous trading session. The net change is 0.23, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy's stock had a low price of ₹37 and a high price of ₹37.7 on the current day.
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹37.28, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹37.09
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹37.28 with a 0.51% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.19. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.76%
|3 Months
|-1.03%
|6 Months
|42.69%
|YTD
|-2.88%
|1 Year
|415.28%
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹37.09, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹37.35
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹37.09 with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Suzlon on BSE had a volume of 4,471,121 shares and closed at a price of ₹37.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!