Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 38.78, up 4.56% from yesterday's 37.09

12 min read . 27 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 4.56 %. The stock closed at 37.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.78 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 37.45 and closed at 37.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 37.6 and the low was 36.8. The market capitalization stood at 37,361.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 4,471,121 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon closed today at ₹38.78, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹37.09

Today, Suzlon stock closed at 38.78, marking a 4.56% increase from the previous day's closing price of 37.09. The net change was 1.69. Overall, Suzlon stock showed positive movement and gained value during the trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals243.03.31.38271.967.6384614.14
Suzlon Energy38.781.694.5650.726.9648370.63
Thermax4185.4588.42.164143.32154.647134.39
Aia Engineering3884.6584.052.214624.52621.036640.16
Voltas1094.55-6.55-0.591133.65745.036216.99
27 Mar 2024, 05:30 PM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's today's low price was 37, and the high price reached was 38.94.

27 Mar 2024, 03:15 PM IST Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 6.95000 and a high of 50.60000. The stock has experienced significant fluctuations over the past year, with a wide range between its lowest and highest prices.

27 Mar 2024, 03:01 PM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38.6, up 4.07% from yesterday's ₹37.09

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 38.6, showing a 4.07% increase. The net change is 1.51, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:31 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals244.454.751.98271.967.6385119.04
Suzlon Energy38.51.413.850.726.9648021.39
Thermax4130.733.650.824143.32154.646517.82
Aia Engineering3870.369.71.834624.52621.036504.81
Voltas1099.5-1.6-0.151133.65745.036380.78
27 Mar 2024, 02:21 PM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.72, up 4.39% from yesterday's ₹37.09

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 38.72, with a 4.39% increase in value, reflecting a net change of 1.63. This indicates positive momentum in the stock's performance.

27 Mar 2024, 02:11 PM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock reached a low of 37 and a high of 38.94 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:44 PM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38.2, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹37.09

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 38.2, with a percent change of 2.99 and a net change of 1.11. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may want to keep an eye on Suzlon's performance in the market.

27 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

27 Mar 2024, 01:32 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days37.31
10 Days38.05
20 Days40.42
50 Days43.15
100 Days40.77
300 Days30.74
27 Mar 2024, 01:12 PM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock had a low of 37 and a high of 38.94 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:01 PM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹37.09

The current price of Suzlon stock is 38, with a 2.45% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.91.

27 Mar 2024, 12:51 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:31 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals245.05.32.21271.967.6385310.55
Suzlon Energy37.950.862.3250.726.9647335.37
Thermax4099.22.150.054143.32154.646163.08
Aia Engineering3890.089.42.354624.52621.036690.62
Voltas1091.2-9.9-0.91133.65745.036106.14
27 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.25, up 3.13% from yesterday's ₹37.09

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 38.25, showing a 3.13% increase with a net change of 1.16. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

27 Mar 2024, 12:12 PM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated within a range of 37 to 38.94 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:52 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2212
Buy0010
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
27 Mar 2024, 11:44 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹38.69, up 4.31% from yesterday's ₹37.09

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 38.69, with a percent change of 4.31 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

27 Mar 2024, 11:30 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals245.86.12.54271.967.6385589.12
Suzlon Energy38.861.774.7750.726.9648470.42
Thermax4150.4553.41.34143.32154.646740.23
Aia Engineering3896.4595.852.524624.52621.036751.46
Voltas1093.5-7.6-0.691133.65745.036182.25
27 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was 37 and the high price was 38.3.

27 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹37.87, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹37.09

The Suzlon stock is currently trading at 37.87, with a 2.1% increase in price. The net change is 0.78, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Investors may view this as a sign of potential growth in the company's value.

27 Mar 2024, 10:31 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals244.855.152.15271.967.6385258.32
Suzlon Energy37.410.320.8650.726.9646661.82
Thermax4142.2545.21.14143.32154.646647.89
Aia Engineering3885.7585.152.244624.52621.036650.54
Voltas1092.0-9.1-0.831133.65745.036132.61
27 Mar 2024, 10:20 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹37.32, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹37.09

The Suzlon stock is currently trading at 37.32, which reflects a slight increase of 0.62% from the previous trading session. The net change is 0.23, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:10 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy's stock had a low price of 37 and a high price of 37.7 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹37.28, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹37.09

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 37.28 with a 0.51% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.19. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.76%
3 Months-1.03%
6 Months42.69%
YTD-2.88%
1 Year415.28%
27 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹37.09, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹37.35

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 37.09 with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon on BSE had a volume of 4,471,121 shares and closed at a price of 37.35.

