Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹48.8 and closed at ₹48.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹49.45, while the low was ₹45.84. The market capitalization stood at ₹62468.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹50.72, and the low was ₹8.52. The BSE trading volume for Suzlon was 6577477 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|47.97
|Support 1
|44.87
|Resistance 2
|50.03
|Support 2
|43.83
|Resistance 3
|51.07
|Support 3
|41.77
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 6.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 178.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 90 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹49.45 & ₹45.84 yesterday to end at ₹48.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend