Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹77.03 and closed slightly lower at ₹76.47. The stock reached a high of ₹78.27 and a low of ₹76.71, with a market capitalization of ₹105,727.53 crore. Suzlon's 52-week high stands at ₹84.4 and the 52-week low at ₹21.71. The trading volume on the BSE was 5,620,812 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹78.27 & ₹76.71 yesterday to end at ₹77.51. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend