Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹52.53 and closed slightly higher at ₹52.56. The day's high matched the opening price, while the low dropped to ₹49.94. With a market capitalization of ₹68,553.99 crore, the stock's performance remains within a 52-week range of ₹35.49 to ₹86.04. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 10,601,622 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|51.87
|Support 1
|49.3
|Resistance 2
|53.46
|Support 2
|48.32
|Resistance 3
|54.44
|Support 3
|46.73
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹78.0, 55.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 66 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹52.53 & ₹49.94 yesterday to end at ₹50.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend