Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -4.41 %. The stock closed at 52.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.24 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 52.53 and closed slightly higher at 52.56. The day's high matched the opening price, while the low dropped to 49.94. With a market capitalization of 68,553.99 crore, the stock's performance remains within a 52-week range of 35.49 to 86.04. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 10,601,622 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 151.87Support 149.3
Resistance 253.46Support 248.32
Resistance 354.44Support 346.73
28 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 78.0, 55.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3322
    Buy1111
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 77 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 59587 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 66 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.

28 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹52.56 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 52.53 & 49.94 yesterday to end at 50.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

