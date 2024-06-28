Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹53 and closed at ₹52.77 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹53.99 and the low was ₹51.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,613.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹55.69 and ₹13.66 respectively. The BSE trading volume for Suzlon was 9,781,511 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 8.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹53.99 & ₹51.55 yesterday to end at ₹52.77. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend