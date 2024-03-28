Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹40.47, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹38.55

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at ₹37 and closing at ₹37.09. The high for the day was ₹38.94, while the low was ₹37. The market capitalization stood at ₹52,758.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹50.72 and ₹6.96, respectively. The BSE volume was 3,256,576 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon closed today at ₹40.47, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹38.55
Suzlon stock closed at ₹40.47, marking a 4.98% increase with a net change of ₹1.92 compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹38.55. The stock showed a positive movement, reflecting investor optimism in the company's performance.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|247.2
|4.3
|1.77
|271.9
|67.63
|86076.61
|Suzlon Energy
|40.47
|1.92
|4.98
|50.72
|6.96
|50478.58
|Thermax
|4168.0
|-19.55
|-0.47
|4200.0
|2154.6
|46937.87
|Voltas
|1103.55
|9.6
|0.88
|1133.65
|745.0
|36514.79
|Aia Engineering
|3963.0
|79.8
|2.06
|4624.5
|2621.0
|37379.16
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's low price on the current day was ₹38.65, while the high price reached ₹40.47.
Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 7.05 and a high of 50.60. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with potential opportunities for both long-term investors and traders.
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹40.47, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹38.55
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹40.47, with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 1.92. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.98% from the previous trading day.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|247.6
|4.7
|1.93
|271.9
|67.63
|86215.89
|Suzlon Energy
|40.33
|1.78
|4.62
|50.72
|6.96
|50303.96
|Thermax
|4200.0
|12.45
|0.3
|4200.0
|2154.6
|47298.24
|Voltas
|1110.6
|16.65
|1.52
|1133.65
|745.0
|36748.06
|Aia Engineering
|3780.95
|-102.25
|-2.63
|4624.5
|2621.0
|35662.06
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹40.33, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹38.55
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹40.33, which represents a 4.62% increase from the previous trading session, with a net change of 1.78.
Click here for Suzlon Board Meetings
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹38.65, while the high price reached was ₹40.47.
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹40.45, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹38.55
The Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹40.45, with a 4.93% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.9.
Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|37.05
|10 Days
|37.85
|20 Days
|40.03
|50 Days
|43.02
|100 Days
|40.84
|300 Days
|30.86
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40.3, up 4.54% from yesterday's ₹38.55
The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹40.3, with a percent change of 4.54 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|247.55
|4.65
|1.91
|271.9
|67.63
|86198.48
|Suzlon Energy
|39.69
|1.14
|2.96
|50.72
|6.96
|49505.68
|Thermax
|4200.0
|12.45
|0.3
|4200.0
|2154.6
|47298.24
|Voltas
|1099.65
|5.7
|0.52
|1133.65
|745.0
|36385.74
|Aia Engineering
|3741.45
|-141.75
|-3.65
|4624.5
|2621.0
|35289.49
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.6, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹38.55
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹39.6, with a 2.72% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.05.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock traded at a low of ₹38.65 and a high of ₹39.78 on the current day.
Suzlon share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹39.25, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹38.55
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹39.25, with a 1.82% increase in its value. The net change in the stock price is 0.7 points.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|247.0
|4.1
|1.69
|271.9
|67.63
|86006.96
|Suzlon Energy
|39.37
|0.82
|2.13
|50.72
|6.96
|49106.54
|Thermax
|4222.15
|34.6
|0.83
|4200.0
|2154.6
|47547.68
|Voltas
|1094.1
|0.15
|0.01
|1133.65
|745.0
|36202.1
|Aia Engineering
|3774.15
|-109.05
|-2.81
|4624.5
|2621.0
|35597.92
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was ₹38.65, while the high price reached ₹39.78.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹39.05, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹38.55
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹39.05, with a 1.3% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.5. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|246.2
|3.3
|1.36
|271.9
|67.63
|85728.4
|Suzlon Energy
|39.41
|0.86
|2.23
|50.72
|6.96
|49156.44
|Thermax
|4232.25
|44.7
|1.07
|4200.0
|2154.6
|47661.42
|Voltas
|1090.1
|-3.85
|-0.35
|1133.65
|745.0
|36069.75
|Aia Engineering
|3809.65
|-73.55
|-1.89
|4624.5
|2621.0
|35932.76
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.35, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹38.55
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹39.35 with a 2.08% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.8.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹38.65, while the high price reached ₹39.78.
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹39.3, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹38.55
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹39.3, with a percent change of 1.95 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.63%
|3 Months
|2.55%
|6 Months
|50.1%
|YTD
|0.79%
|1 Year
|446.1%
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.78, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹37.09
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹38.78, with a 4.56% increase in price and a net change of 1.69. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting a potential upward trend in the market.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.09 on last trading day
On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 3,256,576 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹37.09.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!