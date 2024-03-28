Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹40.47, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹38.55

11 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2024, 06:31 PM IST Trade

Suzlon stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 38.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.47 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.