Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹40.47, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹38.55

11 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 38.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.47 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price TodayPremium
Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at 37 and closing at 37.09. The high for the day was 38.94, while the low was 37. The market capitalization stood at 52,758.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were 50.72 and 6.96, respectively. The BSE volume was 3,256,576 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:31:31 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon closed today at ₹40.47, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹38.55

Suzlon stock closed at 40.47, marking a 4.98% increase with a net change of 1.92 compared to the previous day's closing price of 38.55. The stock showed a positive movement, reflecting investor optimism in the company's performance.

28 Mar 2024, 06:16:40 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals247.24.31.77271.967.6386076.61
Suzlon Energy40.471.924.9850.726.9650478.58
Thermax4168.0-19.55-0.474200.02154.646937.87
Voltas1103.559.60.881133.65745.036514.79
Aia Engineering3963.079.82.064624.52621.037379.16
28 Mar 2024, 05:31:24 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price on the current day was 38.65, while the high price reached 40.47.

28 Mar 2024, 03:15:43 PM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 7.05 and a high of 50.60. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with potential opportunities for both long-term investors and traders.

28 Mar 2024, 03:00:55 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹40.47, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹38.55

The current stock price of Suzlon is 40.47, with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 1.92. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.98% from the previous trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 02:30:35 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals247.64.71.93271.967.6386215.89
Suzlon Energy40.331.784.6250.726.9650303.96
Thermax4200.012.450.34200.02154.647298.24
Voltas1110.616.651.521133.65745.036748.06
Aia Engineering3780.95-102.25-2.634624.52621.035662.06
28 Mar 2024, 02:24:26 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹40.33, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹38.55

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 40.33, which represents a 4.62% increase from the previous trading session, with a net change of 1.78.

Click here for Suzlon Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 02:10:46 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was 38.65, while the high price reached was 40.47.

28 Mar 2024, 01:43:02 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹40.45, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹38.55

The Suzlon stock is currently priced at 40.45, with a 4.93% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.9.

28 Mar 2024, 01:40:34 PM IST

Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

28 Mar 2024, 01:31:21 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days37.05
10 Days37.85
20 Days40.03
50 Days43.02
100 Days40.84
300 Days30.86
28 Mar 2024, 01:01:46 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40.3, up 4.54% from yesterday's ₹38.55

The current price of Suzlon stock is 40.3, with a percent change of 4.54 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

28 Mar 2024, 12:51:06 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:32:19 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals247.554.651.91271.967.6386198.48
Suzlon Energy39.691.142.9650.726.9649505.68
Thermax4200.012.450.34200.02154.647298.24
Voltas1099.655.70.521133.65745.036385.74
Aia Engineering3741.45-141.75-3.654624.52621.035289.49
28 Mar 2024, 12:24:28 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.6, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹38.55

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 39.6, with a 2.72% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.05.

28 Mar 2024, 12:10:04 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock traded at a low of 38.65 and a high of 39.78 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:51:40 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2212
Buy0010
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
28 Mar 2024, 11:43:05 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹39.25, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹38.55

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 39.25, with a 1.82% increase in its value. The net change in the stock price is 0.7 points.

28 Mar 2024, 11:30:35 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals247.04.11.69271.967.6386006.96
Suzlon Energy39.370.822.1350.726.9649106.54
Thermax4222.1534.60.834200.02154.647547.68
Voltas1094.10.150.011133.65745.036202.1
Aia Engineering3774.15-109.05-2.814624.52621.035597.92
28 Mar 2024, 11:10:05 AM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was 38.65, while the high price reached 39.78.

28 Mar 2024, 11:02:12 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹39.05, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹38.55

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 39.05, with a 1.3% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.5. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:30:35 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals246.23.31.36271.967.6385728.4
Suzlon Energy39.410.862.2350.726.9649156.44
Thermax4232.2544.71.074200.02154.647661.42
Voltas1090.1-3.85-0.351133.65745.036069.75
Aia Engineering3809.65-73.55-1.894624.52621.035932.76
28 Mar 2024, 10:20:09 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.35, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹38.55

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 39.35 with a 2.08% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.8.

28 Mar 2024, 10:10:47 AM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was 38.65, while the high price reached 39.78.

28 Mar 2024, 09:52:14 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:40:09 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹39.3, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹38.55

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 39.3, with a percent change of 1.95 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 09:31:09 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.63%
3 Months2.55%
6 Months50.1%
YTD0.79%
1 Year446.1%
28 Mar 2024, 09:00:14 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.78, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹37.09

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 38.78, with a 4.56% increase in price and a net change of 1.69. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting a potential upward trend in the market.

28 Mar 2024, 08:03:29 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.09 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 3,256,576 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 37.09.

