Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 40.47, up 4.98% from yesterday's 38.55

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at ₹37 and closing at ₹37.09. The high for the day was ₹38.94, while the low was ₹37. The market capitalization stood at ₹52,758.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹50.72 and ₹6.96, respectively. The BSE volume was 3,256,576 shares traded.
Suzlon stock closed at ₹40.47, marking a 4.98% increase with a net change of ₹1.92 compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹38.55. The stock showed a positive movement, reflecting investor optimism in the company's performance.
Suzlon Energy stock's low price on the current day was ₹38.65, while the high price reached ₹40.47.
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 7.05 and a high of 50.60. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with potential opportunities for both long-term investors and traders.
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹40.47, with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 1.92. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.98% from the previous trading day.
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹40.33, which represents a 4.62% increase from the previous trading session, with a net change of 1.78.
Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹38.65, while the high price reached was ₹40.47.
The Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹40.45, with a 4.93% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.9.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|37.05
|10 Days
|37.85
|20 Days
|40.03
|50 Days
|43.02
|100 Days
|40.84
|300 Days
|30.86
The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹40.3, with a percent change of 4.54 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹39.6, with a 2.72% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.05.
Suzlon Energy stock traded at a low of ₹38.65 and a high of ₹39.78 on the current day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹39.25, with a 1.82% increase in its value. The net change in the stock price is 0.7 points.
Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was ₹38.65, while the high price reached ₹39.78.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹39.05, with a 1.3% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.5. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹39.35 with a 2.08% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.8.
Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹38.65, while the high price reached ₹39.78.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹39.3, with a percent change of 1.95 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.63%
|3 Months
|2.55%
|6 Months
|50.1%
|YTD
|0.79%
|1 Year
|446.1%
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹38.78, with a 4.56% increase in price and a net change of 1.69. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting a potential upward trend in the market.
On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 3,256,576 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹37.09.
