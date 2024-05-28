Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day traded between a low of ₹45 and a high of ₹46.65, with an open price of ₹45.2 and a closing price of ₹45.89. The market capitalization stood at ₹61,611.03 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹8.52. The BSE volume for the day was 3,633,145 shares traded.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.97% and is currently trading at ₹45.70. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant gain of 352.00%, reaching ₹45.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22,932.45 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.35%
|3 Months
|-0.25%
|6 Months
|11.33%
|YTD
|18.32%
|1 Year
|352.0%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|46.3
|Support 1
|44.6
|Resistance 2
|47.35
|Support 2
|43.95
|Resistance 3
|48.0
|Support 3
|42.9
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 8.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹46.65 & ₹45 yesterday to end at ₹45.89. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend