Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 29 Apr 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 42.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.64 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 41.95 and closed at 42.03 on the last day of trading. The day's high was 42.15 and the low was 41.05. The market capitalization stood at 56,683.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 50.72 and the low was 7.91. The BSE volume for the day was 1,427,002 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39619 k

The trading volume yesterday was 7.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

29 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹42.03 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 42.15 & 41.05 yesterday to end at 42.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

