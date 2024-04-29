Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹41.95 and closed at ₹42.03 on the last day of trading. The day's high was ₹42.15 and the low was ₹41.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹56,683.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹7.91. The BSE volume for the day was 1,427,002 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 7.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹42.15 & ₹41.05 yesterday to end at ₹42.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
