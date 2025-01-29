Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 5 %. The stock closed at 50.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.76 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 50.51 and closed slightly lower at 50.19. The day's trading saw a high of 51.55 and a low of 47.76. With a market capitalization of 68,594.93 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 86.04 and above its low of 35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,841,945 shares for Suzlon.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:32 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹52.76, up 5% from yesterday's ₹50.25

Suzlon Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of 52.04 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 53.71. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 53.71 then there can be further positive price movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:25 AM IST Suzlon share price rises 5% to hit upper circuit: Is this a stock to buy after Q3 results 2025?

Stock Market Today: Suzlon Energy share price gained 5% to hit upper circuit on Wednesday post Q3 Results that were declared on Tuesday post market hours.  Is this a stock to Buy now?

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/suzlon-share-price-is-this-a-stock-to-buy-after-q3-results-2025-11738120974391.html

29 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 5.00%, currently trading at 52.76. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 16.21%, reaching 52.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-12.48%
3 Months-22.73%
6 Months-26.33%
YTD-19.22%
1 Year16.21%
29 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, JSW Energy, Hyundai Motor, Suzlon Energy, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-bajaj-auto-jsw-energy-hyundai-motor-suzlon-energy-and-more-11738088503262.html

29 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 152.04Support 148.26
Resistance 253.71Support 246.15
Resistance 355.82Support 344.48
29 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 78.0, 55.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3321
    Buy2111
    Hold1223
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 95 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 62393 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 86 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

29 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹50.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 51.55 & 47.76 yesterday to end at 50.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.