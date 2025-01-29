Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹50.51 and closed slightly lower at ₹50.19. The day's trading saw a high of ₹51.55 and a low of ₹47.76. With a market capitalization of ₹68,594.93 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹86.04 and above its low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,841,945 shares for Suzlon.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of ₹52.04 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹53.71. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹53.71 then there can be further positive price movement.
Stock Market Today: Suzlon Energy share price gained 5% to hit upper circuit on Wednesday post Q3 Results that were declared on Tuesday post market hours. Is this a stock to Buy now?
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/suzlon-share-price-is-this-a-stock-to-buy-after-q3-results-2025-11738120974391.html
Suzlon Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 5.00%, currently trading at ₹52.76. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 16.21%, reaching ₹52.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-12.48%
|3 Months
|-22.73%
|6 Months
|-26.33%
|YTD
|-19.22%
|1 Year
|16.21%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-bajaj-auto-jsw-energy-hyundai-motor-suzlon-energy-and-more-11738088503262.html
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|52.04
|Support 1
|48.26
|Resistance 2
|53.71
|Support 2
|46.15
|Resistance 3
|55.82
|Support 3
|44.48
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹78.0, 55.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 86 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹51.55 & ₹47.76 yesterday to end at ₹50.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend