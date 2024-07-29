Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 61.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.91 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's last day saw the stock opening at 62.69 and closing at 61.46. The high for the day was 63 while the low was 61. The market capitalization stands at 84414.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 63.74 and 17.43 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,268,028 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 69.0, 11.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 73.4

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2333
    Buy1220
    Hold2000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
29 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 74 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 73954 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 67 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

29 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹61.46 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 63 & 61 yesterday to end at 61.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

