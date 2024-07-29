Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's last day saw the stock opening at ₹62.69 and closing at ₹61.46. The high for the day was ₹63 while the low was ₹61. The market capitalization stands at 84414.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹63.74 and ₹17.43 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,268,028 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹69.0, 11.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 67 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹63 & ₹61 yesterday to end at ₹61.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend