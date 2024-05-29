Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹45.75 and closed at ₹45.26 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹45.8, while the low was ₹43.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹59841.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹50.72 and ₹10.11 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5729028 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|45.43
|Support 1
|42.98
|Resistance 2
|46.87
|Support 2
|41.97
|Resistance 3
|47.88
|Support 3
|40.53
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 11.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹45.8 & ₹43.5 yesterday to end at ₹45.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend