Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹41.51, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹41.61

39 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 41.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.51 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price TodayPremium
Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 41.65 and closed at 41.64. The high for the day was 42 and the low was 41.25. The market capitalization was 56,642.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 50.72 and the 52-week low is 7.91. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 1,444,249 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02:45 PM IST

Suzlon share price update : Shareholding information

Suzlon has a 1.14% MF holding & 18.67% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.13% in december to 1.14% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.93% in december to 18.67% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:30:54 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

Suzlon's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was negative. The return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was positive. Analysts estimate that the ROE will be 36.30% in the current fiscal year and 45.17% in the upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:03:50 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today : Financial performance

Suzlon's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% and revenue has grown by 26.17% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 60269.60 crore, which is 0.95% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 63.04% and profit growth of ∞% in the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:31:44 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 18.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3321
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:04:38 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

The Suzlon share price is down by 0.24% at 41.51 while its peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering are seeing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals281.654.851.75283.477.398072.31
Suzlon Energy41.51-0.1-0.2450.727.9451775.78
Thermax4680.0227.255.14979.952192.752703.75
Voltas1477.010.40.711477.4745.048871.68
Aia Engineering3776.69.20.244624.52663.635621.03
30 Apr 2024, 05:32:02 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was 41.05, while the high price reached was 42.

30 Apr 2024, 03:52:59 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon closed today at ₹41.51, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹41.61

Suzlon share price closed the day at 41.51 - a 0.24% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 42.22 , 42.53 , 42.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 41.47 , 41.03 , 40.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:45:33 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 78.42% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Suzlon until 3 PM has increased by 78.42% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 41.51, showing a decrease of -0.24%. The volume traded, in conjunction with the price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:34:23 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:14:23 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.85, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹41.61

Suzlon share price is at 41.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.37 and 41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:59:27 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days40.76
10 Days41.14
20 Days40.76
50 Days42.10
100 Days41.41
300 Days33.63
30 Apr 2024, 02:57:47 PM IST

Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:52:51 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 47.44% higher than yesterday

The volume of Suzlon traded by 2 PM is 47.44% higher than the previous day, with the price at 41.8, up by 0.46%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:37:58 PM IST

Suzlon share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 42.07 and 41.77 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 41.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 42.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.93Support 141.68
Resistance 242.07Support 241.57
Resistance 342.18Support 341.43
30 Apr 2024, 02:12:14 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 17.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3321
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 02:03:48 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.95, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹41.61

Suzlon share price is at 41.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.37 and 41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:50:01 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 55.58% higher than yesterday

The volume of Suzlon traded until 1 PM is 55.58% higher than yesterday, with the price at 41.95, up by 0.82%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:38:35 PM IST

Suzlon share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon's stock price fluctuated between 41.7 and 42.0 in the previous trading hour. During this time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 41.91, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.07Support 141.77
Resistance 242.18Support 241.58
Resistance 342.37Support 341.47
30 Apr 2024, 01:00:41 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated between a low of 41.35 and a high of 42 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:47:11 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is 8.85% higher than yesterday

The volume of Suzlon traded by 12 PM is 8.85% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 41.96, up by 0.84%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:38:43 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon's stock price fluctuated between 41.65 and 41.89 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 41.89, suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.91Support 141.67
Resistance 242.02Support 241.54
Resistance 342.15Support 341.43
30 Apr 2024, 12:24:23 PM IST

Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:20:37 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days40.76
10 Days41.14
20 Days40.76
50 Days42.10
100 Days41.41
300 Days33.63
30 Apr 2024, 12:11:48 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.81, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹41.61

Suzlon share price is at 41.81 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.37 and 41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:47:12 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -1.02% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Suzlon until 11 AM is 1.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 41.7, a decrease of 0.22%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price with higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:40:46 AM IST

Suzlon share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon reached a peak of 41.81 and a trough of 41.35 during the last trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 41.59 (Resistance level 1) in the same hour, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.89Support 141.43
Resistance 242.08Support 241.16
Resistance 342.35Support 340.97
30 Apr 2024, 11:22:16 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹41.7, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹41.61

Suzlon share price is at 41.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.37 and 41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:10:07 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Suzlon's stock price has increased by 0.34% to reach 41.75, in line with its industry counterparts like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering, which are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.54% and 0.36% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals278.751.950.7283.477.397062.52
Suzlon Energy41.750.140.3450.727.9452075.14
Thermax4679.5226.755.094979.952192.752698.12
Voltas1472.25.60.381477.4745.048712.85
Aia Engineering3885.85118.453.144624.52663.636651.48
30 Apr 2024, 10:49:16 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -29.61% lower than yesterday

The volume of Suzlon traded until 10 AM is 29.61% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 41.7, down by 0.22%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:37:24 AM IST

Suzlon share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon touched a high of 41.69 & a low of 41.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.59Support 141.3
Resistance 241.79Support 241.21
Resistance 341.88Support 341.01
30 Apr 2024, 10:14:22 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:54:59 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

The current trading price of Suzlon shares is down by 0.14% at 41.55, while its counterparts such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering are experiencing gains today. In comparison, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.4% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals279.42.60.94283.477.397288.85
Suzlon Energy41.55-0.06-0.1450.727.9451825.68
Thermax4676.1223.355.024979.952192.752659.83
Voltas1473.56.90.471477.4745.048755.87
Aia Engineering3869.3101.92.74624.52663.636495.38
30 Apr 2024, 09:33:04 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.61, up 0% from yesterday's ₹41.61

Suzlon share price is at 41.61 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.37 and 41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:20:11 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Suzlon's stock price has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at 41.75. Over the past year, Suzlon's share price has surged by 401.20% to reach 41.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.84%
3 Months-7.33%
6 Months31.85%
YTD8.9%
1 Year401.2%
30 Apr 2024, 08:51:00 AM IST

Suzlon share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.97Support 141.37
Resistance 242.28Support 241.08
Resistance 342.57Support 340.77
30 Apr 2024, 08:35:00 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 17.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3321
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36833 k

The trading volume yesterday was 47.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1444 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01:30 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.64 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 42 & 41.25 yesterday to end at 41.64. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

