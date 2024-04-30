Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹41.51, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹41.61

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹41.65 and closed at ₹41.64. The high for the day was ₹42 and the low was ₹41.25. The market capitalization was ₹56,642.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹50.72 and the 52-week low is ₹7.91. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 1,444,249 shares traded.
Suzlon share price update : Shareholding information
Suzlon has a 1.14% MF holding & 18.67% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.13% in december to 1.14% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.93% in december to 18.67% in march quarter.
Suzlon share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency
Suzlon's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was negative. The return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was positive. Analysts estimate that the ROE will be 36.30% in the current fiscal year and 45.17% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Suzlon share price Today : Financial performance
Suzlon's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% and revenue has grown by 26.17% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 60269.60 crore, which is 0.95% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 63.04% and profit growth of ∞% in the fourth quarter.
Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 18.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
The Suzlon share price is down by 0.24% at ₹41.51 while its peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering are seeing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|281.65
|4.85
|1.75
|283.4
|77.3
|98072.31
|Suzlon Energy
|41.51
|-0.1
|-0.24
|50.72
|7.94
|51775.78
|Thermax
|4680.0
|227.25
|5.1
|4979.95
|2192.7
|52703.75
|Voltas
|1477.0
|10.4
|0.71
|1477.4
|745.0
|48871.68
|Aia Engineering
|3776.6
|9.2
|0.24
|4624.5
|2663.6
|35621.03
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was ₹41.05, while the high price reached was ₹42.
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon closed today at ₹41.51, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹41.61
Suzlon share price closed the day at ₹41.51 - a 0.24% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 42.22 , 42.53 , 42.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 41.47 , 41.03 , 40.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 78.42% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Suzlon until 3 PM has increased by 78.42% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹41.51, showing a decrease of -0.24%. The volume traded, in conjunction with the price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.85, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹41.61
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.37 and ₹41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|40.76
|10 Days
|41.14
|20 Days
|40.76
|50 Days
|42.10
|100 Days
|41.41
|300 Days
|33.63
Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 47.44% higher than yesterday
The volume of Suzlon traded by 2 PM is 47.44% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹41.8, up by 0.46%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 42.07 and 41.77 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 41.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 42.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.93
|Support 1
|41.68
|Resistance 2
|42.07
|Support 2
|41.57
|Resistance 3
|42.18
|Support 3
|41.43
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.95, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹41.61
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.37 and ₹41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 55.58% higher than yesterday
The volume of Suzlon traded until 1 PM is 55.58% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹41.95, up by 0.82%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon's stock price fluctuated between 41.7 and 42.0 in the previous trading hour. During this time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 41.91, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.07
|Support 1
|41.77
|Resistance 2
|42.18
|Support 2
|41.58
|Resistance 3
|42.37
|Support 3
|41.47
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹41.35 and a high of ₹42 on the current day.
Suzlon share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is 8.85% higher than yesterday
The volume of Suzlon traded by 12 PM is 8.85% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹41.96, up by 0.84%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Suzlon share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon's stock price fluctuated between 41.65 and 41.89 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 41.89, suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.91
|Support 1
|41.67
|Resistance 2
|42.02
|Support 2
|41.54
|Resistance 3
|42.15
|Support 3
|41.43
Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.81, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹41.61
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.81 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.37 and ₹41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -1.02% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Suzlon until 11 AM is 1.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹41.7, a decrease of 0.22%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price with higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Suzlon share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon reached a peak of 41.81 and a trough of 41.35 during the last trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 41.59 (Resistance level 1) in the same hour, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.89
|Support 1
|41.43
|Resistance 2
|42.08
|Support 2
|41.16
|Resistance 3
|42.35
|Support 3
|40.97
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹41.7, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹41.61
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.37 and ₹41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -29.61% lower than yesterday
The volume of Suzlon traded until 10 AM is 29.61% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹41.7, down by 0.22%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Suzlon share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon touched a high of 41.69 & a low of 41.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.59
|Support 1
|41.3
|Resistance 2
|41.79
|Support 2
|41.21
|Resistance 3
|41.88
|Support 3
|41.01
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.61, up 0% from yesterday's ₹41.61
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.61 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.37 and ₹41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
Suzlon's stock price has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at ₹41.75. Over the past year, Suzlon's share price has surged by 401.20% to reach ₹41.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.84%
|3 Months
|-7.33%
|6 Months
|31.85%
|YTD
|8.9%
|1 Year
|401.2%
Suzlon share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.97
|Support 1
|41.37
|Resistance 2
|42.28
|Support 2
|41.08
|Resistance 3
|42.57
|Support 3
|40.77
Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36833 k
The trading volume yesterday was 47.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1444 k.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.64 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹42 & ₹41.25 yesterday to end at ₹41.64. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
