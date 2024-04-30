Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 41.51, down -0.24% from yesterday's 41.61

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹41.65 and closed at ₹41.64. The high for the day was ₹42 and the low was ₹41.25. The market capitalization was ₹56,642.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹50.72 and the 52-week low is ₹7.91. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 1,444,249 shares traded.
Suzlon has a 1.14% MF holding & 18.67% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.13% in december to 1.14% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.93% in december to 18.67% in march quarter.
Suzlon's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was negative. The return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was positive. Analysts estimate that the ROE will be 36.30% in the current fiscal year and 45.17% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Suzlon's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% and revenue has grown by 26.17% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 60269.60 crore, which is 0.95% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 63.04% and profit growth of ∞% in the fourth quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 18.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The Suzlon share price is down by 0.24% at ₹41.51 while its peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering are seeing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|281.65
|4.85
|1.75
|283.4
|77.3
|98072.31
|Suzlon Energy
|41.51
|-0.1
|-0.24
|50.72
|7.94
|51775.78
|Thermax
|4680.0
|227.25
|5.1
|4979.95
|2192.7
|52703.75
|Voltas
|1477.0
|10.4
|0.71
|1477.4
|745.0
|48871.68
|Aia Engineering
|3776.6
|9.2
|0.24
|4624.5
|2663.6
|35621.03
Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was ₹41.05, while the high price reached was ₹42.
Suzlon share price closed the day at ₹41.51 - a 0.24% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 42.22 , 42.53 , 42.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 41.47 , 41.03 , 40.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of Suzlon until 3 PM has increased by 78.42% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹41.51, showing a decrease of -0.24%. The volume traded, in conjunction with the price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.37 and ₹41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|40.76
|10 Days
|41.14
|20 Days
|40.76
|50 Days
|42.10
|100 Days
|41.41
|300 Days
|33.63
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of Suzlon traded by 2 PM is 47.44% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹41.8, up by 0.46%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 42.07 and 41.77 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 41.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 42.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.93
|Support 1
|41.68
|Resistance 2
|42.07
|Support 2
|41.57
|Resistance 3
|42.18
|Support 3
|41.43
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.37 and ₹41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Suzlon traded until 1 PM is 55.58% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹41.95, up by 0.82%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon's stock price fluctuated between 41.7 and 42.0 in the previous trading hour. During this time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 41.91, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.07
|Support 1
|41.77
|Resistance 2
|42.18
|Support 2
|41.58
|Resistance 3
|42.37
|Support 3
|41.47
Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹41.35 and a high of ₹42 on the current day.
The volume of Suzlon traded by 12 PM is 8.85% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹41.96, up by 0.84%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Suzlon's stock price fluctuated between 41.65 and 41.89 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 41.89, suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.91
|Support 1
|41.67
|Resistance 2
|42.02
|Support 2
|41.54
|Resistance 3
|42.15
|Support 3
|41.43
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|40.76
|10 Days
|41.14
|20 Days
|40.76
|50 Days
|42.10
|100 Days
|41.41
|300 Days
|33.63
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.81 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.37 and ₹41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of Suzlon until 11 AM is 1.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹41.7, a decrease of 0.22%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price with higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Suzlon reached a peak of 41.81 and a trough of 41.35 during the last trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 41.59 (Resistance level 1) in the same hour, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.89
|Support 1
|41.43
|Resistance 2
|42.08
|Support 2
|41.16
|Resistance 3
|42.35
|Support 3
|40.97
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.37 and ₹41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Suzlon's stock price has increased by 0.34% to reach ₹41.75, in line with its industry counterparts like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering, which are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.54% and 0.36% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|278.75
|1.95
|0.7
|283.4
|77.3
|97062.52
|Suzlon Energy
|41.75
|0.14
|0.34
|50.72
|7.94
|52075.14
|Thermax
|4679.5
|226.75
|5.09
|4979.95
|2192.7
|52698.12
|Voltas
|1472.2
|5.6
|0.38
|1477.4
|745.0
|48712.85
|Aia Engineering
|3885.85
|118.45
|3.14
|4624.5
|2663.6
|36651.48
The volume of Suzlon traded until 10 AM is 29.61% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹41.7, down by 0.22%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Suzlon touched a high of 41.69 & a low of 41.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.59
|Support 1
|41.3
|Resistance 2
|41.79
|Support 2
|41.21
|Resistance 3
|41.88
|Support 3
|41.01
The current trading price of Suzlon shares is down by 0.14% at ₹41.55, while its counterparts such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering are experiencing gains today. In comparison, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.4% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|279.4
|2.6
|0.94
|283.4
|77.3
|97288.85
|Suzlon Energy
|41.55
|-0.06
|-0.14
|50.72
|7.94
|51825.68
|Thermax
|4676.1
|223.35
|5.02
|4979.95
|2192.7
|52659.83
|Voltas
|1473.5
|6.9
|0.47
|1477.4
|745.0
|48755.87
|Aia Engineering
|3869.3
|101.9
|2.7
|4624.5
|2663.6
|36495.38
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.61 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.37 and ₹41.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 41.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon's stock price has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at ₹41.75. Over the past year, Suzlon's share price has surged by 401.20% to reach ₹41.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.84%
|3 Months
|-7.33%
|6 Months
|31.85%
|YTD
|8.9%
|1 Year
|401.2%
The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.97
|Support 1
|41.37
|Resistance 2
|42.28
|Support 2
|41.08
|Resistance 3
|42.57
|Support 3
|40.77
The trading volume yesterday was 47.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1444 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹42 & ₹41.25 yesterday to end at ₹41.64. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
