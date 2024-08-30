Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹78.87 and closed slightly higher at ₹78.99. The stock reached a high of ₹78.87 and a low of ₹76.25. With a market capitalization of ₹105004.58 crore, Suzlon has seen a 52-week high of ₹84.4 and a low of ₹21.71. The trading volume on the BSE was 7,054,316 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.83
|Support 1
|77.76
|Resistance 2
|80.82
|Support 2
|76.68
|Resistance 3
|81.9
|Support 3
|75.69
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 9.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹78.87 & ₹76.25 yesterday to end at ₹76.98. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend