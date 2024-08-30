Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2024, by -2.54 %. The stock closed at 78.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.98 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 78.87 and closed slightly higher at 78.99. The stock reached a high of 78.87 and a low of 76.25. With a market capitalization of 105004.58 crore, Suzlon has seen a 52-week high of 84.4 and a low of 21.71. The trading volume on the BSE was 7,054,316 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.83Support 177.76
Resistance 280.82Support 276.68
Resistance 381.9Support 375.69
30 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 9.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 73.4

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy1110
    Hold2220
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 129983 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

30 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹78.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 78.87 & 76.25 yesterday to end at 76.98. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

