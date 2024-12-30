Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹64.42 and closed slightly lower at ₹64.33. The stock reached a high of ₹64.75 and a low of ₹63 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹87,809.73 crore, Suzlon's shares have a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,286,283 shares for the day.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 1.19% today, currently trading at ₹62.49. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have seen a significant increase of 65.79%, reaching ₹62.49. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 9.58%, reaching 23,796.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.67%
|3 Months
|-15.19%
|6 Months
|19.66%
|YTD
|65.58%
|1 Year
|65.79%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|64.28
|Support 1
|62.55
|Resistance 2
|65.37
|Support 2
|61.91
|Resistance 3
|66.01
|Support 3
|60.82
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 26.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61181 k
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1286 k.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹64.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹64.75 & ₹63 yesterday to end at ₹63.24. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.