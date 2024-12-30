Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 64.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.24 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 64.42 and closed slightly lower at 64.33. The stock reached a high of 64.75 and a low of 63 during the day. With a market capitalization of 87,809.73 crore, Suzlon's shares have a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,286,283 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 1.19% today, currently trading at 62.49. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have seen a significant increase of 65.79%, reaching 62.49. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 9.58%, reaching 23,796.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.67%
3 Months-15.19%
6 Months19.66%
YTD65.58%
1 Year65.79%
30 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 164.28Support 162.55
Resistance 265.37Support 261.91
Resistance 366.01Support 360.82
30 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 80.0, 26.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold2223
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61181 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1286 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹64.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 64.75 & 63 yesterday to end at 63.24. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

