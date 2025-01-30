Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹52.76 and closed at ₹50.25, experiencing a high of ₹52.76 and a low of ₹52.76, indicating a stable trading range. The company has a market capitalization of ₹72,020.58 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE volume for the day was 340,759 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹78.0, 47.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 75.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 340 k.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹52.76 & ₹52.76 yesterday to end at ₹52.76. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend