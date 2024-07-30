Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 61.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at 62.98 and closed at 61.91 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 65 and the low was 62.42. The market capitalization stood at 88,627.95 crore. The 52-week high was 63.74 and the 52-week low was 17.43. The BSE volume for the day was 13,928,874 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 165.85Support 163.25
Resistance 266.71Support 261.51
Resistance 368.45Support 360.65
30 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 69.0, 6.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 73.4

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2333
    Buy1220
    Hold2000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 111 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 77476 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 97 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.

30 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹61.91 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 65 & 62.42 yesterday to end at 65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

