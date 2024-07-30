Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹62.98 and closed at ₹61.91 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹65 and the low was ₹62.42. The market capitalization stood at ₹88,627.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹63.74 and the 52-week low was ₹17.43. The BSE volume for the day was 13,928,874 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|65.85
|Support 1
|63.25
|Resistance 2
|66.71
|Support 2
|61.51
|Resistance 3
|68.45
|Support 3
|60.65
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹69.0, 6.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 97 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹65 & ₹62.42 yesterday to end at ₹65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend