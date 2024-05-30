Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 43.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.15 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day traded with an open price of 43.5 and closed at 43.96. The high for the day was 46.15, and the low was 43.5. The market capitalization stood at 62,822.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were 50.72 and 10.11, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8,718,566 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.41% and is currently trading at 46.80. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 332.86% to 46.80, while the Nifty index rose by 22.08% to 22,704.70 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.22%
3 Months3.56%
6 Months16.41%
YTD20.68%
1 Year332.86%
30 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 146.95Support 144.4
Resistance 247.8Support 242.7
Resistance 349.5Support 341.85
30 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 6.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36037 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

30 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹43.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 46.15 & 43.5 yesterday to end at 43.96. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.