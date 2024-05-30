Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day traded with an open price of ₹43.5 and closed at ₹43.96. The high for the day was ₹46.15, and the low was ₹43.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹62,822.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹50.72 and ₹10.11, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8,718,566 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.41% and is currently trading at ₹46.80. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 332.86% to ₹46.80, while the Nifty index rose by 22.08% to 22,704.70 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.22%
|3 Months
|3.56%
|6 Months
|16.41%
|YTD
|20.68%
|1 Year
|332.86%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|46.95
|Support 1
|44.4
|Resistance 2
|47.8
|Support 2
|42.7
|Resistance 3
|49.5
|Support 3
|41.85
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 6.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹46.15 & ₹43.5 yesterday to end at ₹43.96. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend