Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -2.93 %. The stock closed at 63.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.39 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 63.27 and closed slightly lower at 63.24. The stock reached a high of 63.85 and a low of 61.08 during the session. With a market capitalization of 86,322.12 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,347,897 shares for Suzlon.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹63.24 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 63.85 & 61.08 yesterday to end at 61.39. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.