Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹63.27 and closed slightly lower at ₹63.24. The stock reached a high of ₹63.85 and a low of ₹61.08 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹86,322.12 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,347,897 shares for Suzlon.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹63.24 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹63.85 & ₹61.08 yesterday to end at ₹61.39. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.