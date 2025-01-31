Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹55.39 and closed at ₹52.76, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹55.39 and maintained a low of ₹55.39 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹75,610.01 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49, with a BSE trading volume of 282,813 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.4
|Support 1
|55.4
|Resistance 2
|55.4
|Support 2
|55.4
|Resistance 3
|55.4
|Support 3
|55.4
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹74.0, 33.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 80.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 282 k.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.39 & ₹55.39 yesterday to end at ₹55.39. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.