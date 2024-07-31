Explore
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Positive Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Positive Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 2.93 %. The stock closed at 68.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.25 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at 66 and closed at 65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 68.25, and the low was 65.6. The market capitalization stood at 93,059.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were 65 and 17.73 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,376,971 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:34:14 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹70.25, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹68.25

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of 69.08 & second resistance of 69.95 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 71.67. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 71.67 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

31 Jul 2024, 09:15:51 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 3.59% and is currently trading at 70.70. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant gain of 260.00% to reach 70.70. In contrast, Nifty experienced a 25.84% rise to reach 24857.30 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.97%
3 Months49.95%
6 Months55.75%
YTD78.59%
1 Year260.0%
31 Jul 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 169.08Support 166.49
Resistance 269.95Support 264.77
Resistance 371.67Support 363.9
31 Jul 2024, 08:34:22 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 69.0, 1.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 73.4

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2333
    Buy1220
    Hold2000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 Jul 2024, 08:15:35 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 137 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 82982 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 114 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.

31 Jul 2024, 08:03:27 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 68.25 & 65.6 yesterday to end at 68.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

